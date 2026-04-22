Coventry offered trip to Las Vegas by Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have offered Coventry a first-class trip to Las Vegas ahead of their Sky Bet Championship meeting this weekend.

Coventry wrapped up the Championship title in style with a thumping 5-1 victory over Portsmouth on Tuesday and will next season play in the Premier League, ending a 25-year absence from the English top flight.

Wrexham have aspirations of being in the Premier League too and enter the final two matches of the season hopeful of securing a play-off spot.

The Welsh side are sixth in the table and occupy the final play-off place. However, they are only above seventh-placed Hull on goal difference.

Wrexham, who recorded a crucial 1-0 win at Oxford on Tuesday, travel to face the Sky Blues on Sunday.

And writing on X, co-owner Mac said: “Congrats to Coventry City!!!!

“My friend Ryan Reynolds and I would like to offer you a first-class trip to Vegas. Please be ready in the am and be back in time for kick-off on Sunday. A little late is okay too.”

Wrexham moved above Hull – who drew 2-2 at Leicester – and are now level on 70 points with the Tigers, boasting a goal difference superior by two.

“The (Premier League) dream is still alive and we feel we’re in a good place,” said manager Phil Parkinson, whose side follow their game against Coventry with a home match against fifth-placed Middlesbrough on the final day.

“Nothing more we can do than win and we just concentrated on making right decisions from the bench and getting another three points.

“To get 70 points is a good statement in our first season in the Championship and now we want more.

“It was important we did our job and we did that to a man.”