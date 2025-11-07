Craig Bellamy backs Brennan Johnson to thrive after adjusting to change at Spurs

Craig Bellamy hopes Brennan Johnson can spark for Wales after adjusting to “difficult” change under new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.

Johnson finished as Tottenham’s top scorer last season with 18 goals and grabbed the winner against Manchester United in the Europa League final as Spurs claimed their first trophy since 2008.

But Johnson has had a frustrating campaign since Frank’s arrival in north London, starting only four Premier League games under the former Brentford boss ahead of Manchester United’s visit on Saturday.

Johnson was on the scoresheet for the fourth time this season in the 4-0 victory over Copenhagen on Tuesday but then received a straight red card to become the first British player to score and be sent off in the same Champions League fixture.

“It’s been a change for him with a new manager coming in,” Wales boss Bellamy said ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

“Last season wasn’t a great season for Spurs, but he excelled in certain parts and his numbers and goals were exceptional.

“I’ve been there myself and it’s difficult when someone new comes in and you see one or two other players come in.

“So I feel he’s adjusting to that and the new manager is adjusting to him as well.

“I always believe quality will shine through and for Brennan I’m sure that will be the case.”

Gareth Bale

Johnson was hailed by many Wales fans as the natural successor to Gareth Bale after the former Real Madrid forward retired from football in January 2023.

But Bellamy said comparisons between the two players should not be made.

“There’s no next Gareth Bale, he’s one in a lifetime,” said Bellamy.

“I’ve not seen a Gareth Bale before him and we’d be lucky to see another Gareth Bale ever again.

“Hopefully we do, but I’m not hanging on to it. Brennan just has to be him and the best version of him.

“That’s a player with real high intensity, real penetration and goals.”

North Macedonia

Wales finish their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Liechtenstein on November 15 before hosting North Macedonia three days later.

The Dragons are currently three points behind second-placed North Macedonia in Group J with a game in hand.

Finishing second in the group would be a huge benefit to Wales – who are guaranteed a play-off spot in March through their Nations League results last year – as the semi-final would definitely be at home rather than away.