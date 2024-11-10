Craig Bellamy backs Jordan James’ move to Rennes despite lack of starts

Craig Bellamy has described Jordan James’ summer switch to Rennes as a “smart move”, despite the Wales midfielder having not started once for the Ligue 1 club.

James rejected the chance to stay at Birmingham following their relegation to League One last season and instead headed to France targeting the same success in the club game that he has enjoyed at international level.

The 20-year-old has become a Wales regular – first under Rob Page and now Bellamy – since making his debut in March 2023, having already won 14 caps in developing an impressive midfield partnership alongside Ethan Ampadu.

But James has made only three brief substitute appearances for Rennes, and not played at all since September 21.

Difficult

“I’ve had little conversations with JJ,” said Wales boss Bellamy, who has included James in his squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Turkey and Iceland.

“It’s always difficult for a kid or anyone who moves to a different country. It was the same with myself (in Belgium) the first couple of months.

“You’re picking up the language, but it’s just a different way of doing things. Even simple things like the food.

“JJ is in that period where he’s still a young kid. But he’s at a really good football club that develop young players and progress them and I see it as a smart move.”

Bellamy had experience of Rennes during his spell as Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht when their Belgium winger Jeremy Doku left for France in 2020.

Doku spent nearly three years in Brittany before joining Manchester City for £55.4million and has gone on to impress in the Premier League.

Future development

Bellamy said: “I spoke to Jeremy when he went there and it was a good move. All right, they paid £30million for an 18-year-old kid and we were never going to turn that down.

“But he got to play for Manchester City and that was the next progression for him to get there.

“I know JJ’s not getting game time right now, but in his future development this will be a really good period for him.

“I believe it will accelerate him and he’s going to be a beneficial player for Wales for a number of years.”

Wales visit group leaders Turkey for their penultimate Nations League fixture on November 16 before hosting Iceland in Cardiff three days later.

Two wins will see Wales promoted to League A for the next edition of the competition.

A runners-up spot would take Wales through to the play-offs in March and a two-legged tie against a third-placed team in the top tier.

