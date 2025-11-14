Craig Bellamy ‘comfortable’ with Wales assistant stepping up in Liechtenstein

Wales manager Craig Bellamy admitted his touchline ban in Liechtenstein is “not ideal”, but is “comfortable” with assistant Piet Cremers delivering instructions during Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

Bellamy will be up in the Vaduz stands for Wales’ penultimate qualifier after picking up a second booking in the competition against Belgium last month.

Cremers will be in the technical area for the start of a double assignment – North Macedonia visit Cardiff on Tuesday – that Wales hope will take them to second place in Group J and a more favourable draw in the play-offs next March.

“It’s not ideal but you want to give information to the fourth official and sometimes you overstep the mark,” Bellamy said of his ban at the pre-match press conference in Vaduz.

“Rightly so, the referee has option to give you a yellow card. It’s something I’m very conscious of and it’s a suspension I absolutely deserve.

“It’s nice having someone on the side yelling absolute nonsense that no one can understand because I never did when I was on the pitch.

“I seem to be that type of person, so I might actually enjoy it more being upstairs where I see more of the game.”

Cremers had extensive experience at Brentford and Dutch clubs Excelsior and Breda before joining Manchester City, where he progressed to the role of head of performance analysis and insights, and worked closely with Pep Guardiola.

The Dutchman worked with Bellamy at Burnley before joining the Wales set-up in the summer of 2024.

Bellamy said: “Piet spends the biggest time with me goes through analysis and is a huge asset.

“I’m comfortable with any of them (coaching team) being there, but part of me says he deserves this moment.

“It’s going to be a little bit different, but the work’s done.”

Captain

Ethan Ampadu has been named captain in the absence of the injured Ben Davies with Wales almost certainly needing to win their final two games to finish runners-up.

Beating Liechtenstein, who are to collect a point in qualifying, by six or more goals would allow Wales the luxury of being able to draw with North Macedonia and finish second to Belgium.

“I didn’t give it a second thought,” Bellamy said about handing Ampadu the captaincy. “Look at how many caps (58) he has, how many games he’s played.

“He’s not your normal 25-year-old, he’s a smart human being and I see it as normal progression.”

Tightrope

Wales, who are without the suspended Harry Wilson, have six players on yellow cards and walking a disciplinary tightrope before the North Macedonia tie.

But Bellamy insists that is not an issue for him, saying: “The simple fact is we have to take care of this game. Worry about now.

“If it’s gradually turning out the way we want it, then we’ll start having an eye on that. But not until then and it might not even be then.”