Craig Bellamy confident Wales can cope with lengthy list of absentees

Craig Bellamy says Wales can cope with a raft of absentees for their World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan after key defender Joe Rodon joined the list of withdrawals.

Leeds centre-back Rodon played the full 90 minutes of the 0-0 Premier League draw against Newcastle on Saturday but did not make the 3,000-mile trip to Astana due to concussion protocols.

Injured pair Ethan Ampadu and Connor Roberts were not included when Bellamy named his squad last week, and skipper Aaron Ramsey was left out to build up fitness at his Mexican club Pumas UNAM after a five-month lay-off following hamstring surgery.

Wrexham duo Danny Ward and Nathan Broadhead and Coventry full-back Jay Dasilva sustained injuries over the weekend, ending with Bellamy calling up Everton goalkeeper Tom King, QPR defender Rhys Norrington-Davies and Cardiff attacking midfielder Joel Colwill.

‘Ready’

“It (injuries) has happened since I’ve been manager and, honestly, it was in the Nations League (last autumn),” Bellamy said at his pre-match press conference in Kazakhstan.

“I was using a lot of players then. Now, why was I using a lot of players? Because it’s going to take a lot of players (to qualify).

“Now, we’re ready for these type of scenarios. If we don’t prepare for them, and when you do have this scenario, for instance, then you can get hurt.”

Wales do possess strength in depth, particularly in forward areas.

Brennan Johnson, Daniel James, David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Liam Cullen, Lewis Koumas, Mark Harris and Sorba Thomas are all attacking options against opponents ranked 114 in the world – 83 places below Wales.

Quality

Bellamy said: “Why do the top nations always consistently qualify? Now, of course, they have quality, and they have the squad.

“They have three or four teams, and you don’t really talk about all their injuries as much unless it’s one star player…they have experience and (can swap) quality for quality.

“Now, for us, it was about exposing a squad, you know several changes in every Nations League game.

“My part is to prepare (for) this type of scenario and we’re ready. We’re in a good place.

“I never talk about injuries because the simple fact is that it’s reality of the game we’re in. It won’t have an effect on us, we’ll be strong.”

Wales beat Kazakhstan 3-1 in Cardiff nearly six months ago and are currently second in Group J, one point behind leaders North Macedonia.

Bellamy said before the squad departed that he was “not a fan” of the Astana Arena’s artificial playing surface, but he has remained calm over the logistical challenge presented by crossing six time zones to reach Central Asia.

“The FAW (Football Association of Wales) have done well, really made it comfortable for us,” said Bellamy.

“Time difference, we adjust. We’ve been working for this for a number of months, we knew this game was coming and you just have to adapt.”