Craig Bellamy: Debut as Wales boss a very proud moment

Craig Bellamy knows it will be a proud moment walking out to manage Wales for the first time, but has promised to remain unemotional to deliver a winning Nations League start.

Wales begin a new era in Cardiff on Friday against Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey as Bellamy moves into a hot seat vacated by the sacking of Rob Page in June.

Having lost out on the job to Ryan Giggs in 2018, former captain Bellamy – a proud Welshman who won 78 caps for his country and has a tattoo tribute to the medieval Welsh nationalist and military commander Owain Glyndwr emblazoned on his arm – knew this moment might never come.

Asked at his pre-match press conference what walking out in front of the fans would feel like, Bellamy, 45, said: “Of course it goes over in your head. It’s going to be a very proud moment.

“I’ve worked hard for this and I’m going to recognise that. But that moment when the game gets going, I’m not paid to be emotional. I’m paid to make the best decisions possible on the side.

“That’s the business I’m in straightaway. Of course I’m proud and I’m fully aware that the moment is going to catch me.

“But it has to leave very quick because there’s a big responsibility and the players need me as well.

“Being prepared for different solutions that could occur and being calm to make the right decision at the right moment. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Good habits

Bellamy has promised good habits, positive body language and intensity from his players as minimum requirements.

Page’s mantra towards the end of his three-and-a-half year reign, which came on the back of the team failing to reach Euro 2024, was that Wales were in transition.

It was a message which became loathed by supporters, who felt the presence of Brennan Johnson, Harry Wilson and others meant this was a team for the now, as well as the future.

“I see a young team and a lot of talent coming through,” said Bellamy, who has included highly-rated teenagers Lewis Koumas, the Liverpool striker on loan at Stoke, and Charlie Crew, the Leeds midfielder, in a competitive squad for the first time.

“But if I’m honest I see a very good team right now. The way I’m looking to try and play is a little different to what they’ve done before.

“With the talented players we have, if we can tweak and adapt one or two little bits it will give us a huge benefit going into future games. All I see is a good group of footballers.”

Aaron Ramsey continues as Wales captain after deciding to prolong his international career just four months from his 34th birthday.

Injury

The 84-times capped Ramsey has been blighted by injury and not played for Wales in almost 12 months, remaining on the bench during the Euro 2024 play-off final defeat to Poland in March.

“It was frustrating not to get over the line and qualify, and not to come on as well (against Poland) and not have an impact. I didn’t want to go out like that,” said Ramsey.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of success for this team and I definitely want to be part of that.

“I think I can add value to that as well ahead of the World Cup. I don’t see any value in just playing the Nations League.

“It’s all the way through now. I’m feeling good. I’m excited with the potential of this team.”

