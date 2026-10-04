Craig Bellamy feels extended international window has put Wales at disadvantage

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Craig Bellamy insisted Wales had been disadvantaged in the Nations League by “elite” countries after losing at home to Denmark.

Rasmus Hojlund struck from the penalty spot after 75 minutes to condemn Wales to a 1-0 defeat in Cardiff.

It was the fourth game in 11 days for Group A4 teams in this extended September and October international window, with Bellamy saying smaller nations like Wales were punished by the new format.

“Physically, I completely agree with the ones who don’t like it,” Bellamy said after Wales had failed to replicate the energy shown in beating Norway on Thursday.

“It makes no sense. Four games at this type of level for the other nations, and we know who the ones are, because I was in the room when they all voted for it.

“I was part of the ones who weren’t because we know it’s a complete disadvantage to us.

“If we have a few injuries, which we have more than one or two, they miss four games off the back of this, whereas we can deal with two. Then the squad will get really tested.

“The intensity of the squad, the athleticism of it, really, I think it’s designed for the elite.

“They can turn these games over really, really quickly and change like for like because they have the numbers. It puts a real stress on a lot of us.”

The September and October international windows were merged into one ahead of this Nations League campaign.

Nations now play four games in a single block – and Bellamy said he had spoken about the reconfigured schedule at a UEFA meeting.

He said: “I’ve noticed there are a load of managers who weren’t (at the meeting), and when I saw them after it, they laughed at me for being in it.

“It was like, ‘Well, where were you?’. It was, ‘We don’t go to them’. We’re not important for that. It was interesting, but they’re controlling it.”

Despite losing for the third time in four games, Wales actually moved off the bottom of their Nations League section.

Norway are level on three points with Wales but below them on head-to-head after losing in Cardiff.

Wales finish their campaign away to Norway and at home to Portugal in November.

On Wales moving off the bottom, Bellamy said: “That’s actually quite nice. That’s brightened up a real rubbish moment.

“It might be (that a draw in Oslo is enough to finish third). That’s the key of coming away with three points at this stage.

“We started well, and then as the game unfolded the intensity started to drop for us. We couldn’t maintain it.

“Then you’re not able to get up to the ball and you allow a lot of diagonals to come in.

“On Thursday we got on the front foot, so we were able to shorten the distance.

“Today we just couldn’t get the energy up enough to have a bigger say in the game.”

Ben Cabango and Sorba Thomas will be suspended for Wales’ trip to Norway after being booked for the second time in the competition.

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