Craig Bellamy focused on ‘massive’ Euro 2028 amid Celtic rumours

Craig Bellamy has vowed to lead Wales into “massive” Euro 2028 with his name still in the frame for the Celtic job.

Bellamy – who had a loan spell at Celtic in 2005 during his playing career – has said his focus is on a World Cup qualifying campaign in which Wales will be involved in the March play-offs.

But that has not stopped Bellamy’s name being linked with Celtic, who currently have Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney in interim charge following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers.

Bellamy’s friend Joe Ledley insisted this week his former Wales colleague would be a “perfect fit” for the job and that he would be “very interested” in doing so either later this season or in future.

Ross Wallace, who played with Bellamy at Celtic and worked with him at Burnley’s academy, said the 46-year-old Welshman “ticks all the boxes” for the Scottish champions.

But Bellamy’s Wales contract runs until Euro 2028 and the Dragons boss has expressed his desire to be at the UK and Ireland-hosted tournament, which has its official launch in London on Wednesday.

“It’s massive and it was when I signed here, it was always in the back of my mind,” Bellamy said about Euro 2028.

“I want this one, I want the World Cup and I am everything for that.

“That one is a motivation. I don’t know if the public have switched on quite yet and it’s a long way ahead. But it’s massive.”

UEFA has said England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will have to qualify for Euro 2028.

But two places will be reserved at the finals should any of those host nations fail to qualify.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is set to host the opening game – and Wales hope to kick-off the tournament on Welsh soil.

Home advantage

Playing at the home of Welsh rugby has been a bone of contention for many Wales football fans in the past, and the Dragons have not played at the 74,500-capacity stadium since 2018.

But Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney has said Bellamy’s side will play warm-up games at Principality Stadium – which is set to stage six games at Euro 2028 – to acquaint themselves with the venue and benefit from “home advantage”.

Bellamy, who is preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia this week, said: “What gives us the best opportunity of winning?

“I only look at it that way, no matter where it is. If Wrexham does, we go there. I think we look too far into it.

“I like playing anywhere in Wales, but we have to fill it. It has to be a full stadium. No matter where we go, it has to be, because I believe that gives us the opportunity.

“If we’re in the Euros and we know we’re going to be playing at Principality Stadium it makes perfect sense leading into it.

“To have a number of games going into that period so there’s familiarity, players get comfortable. I would see it as common sense.”