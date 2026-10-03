Craig Bellamy has eyes on Euro 2028 seeding boost after shock Norway win

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Craig Bellamy admits Wales are aiming to boost their Euro 2028 seeding after throwing a “hand grenade” into their Nations League group.

Wales upset World Cup quarter-finalists Norway 2-1 on Thursday to claim a maiden top-tier Nations League victory.

It has put them level on three points with Denmark and Norway behind runaway Group A4 leaders Portugal at the halfway stage.

If Wales avoid finishing bottom, they will be a top seed for December’s Euro 2028 draw and avoid facing any of Europe’s top teams.

“It’s a real motivation, of course,” Wales boss Bellamy said ahead of Sunday’s game against Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium.

“What it could be with the points by winning games and where you could be fitted into the next (campaign). So that would really help us.

“We see we’re playing against teams who are pot one, so if we don’t have to play another pot one team then it’s nice.

“I don’t know (what will happen) with the way the group’s gone because we’ve thrown in a hand grenade.

“Basically the group’s exploded now between the three of us because Denmark will look at it and say ‘well, we didn’t expect that’.

“We all sit on three points, apart from Portugal who have run away and are going to win the group unless a disaster happens.

“It’s open now and we’ll see how it goes again. Can we really be in the mix with these two heavyweight Scandinavian teams? That’s the aim.

Wales are seeking revenge against Denmark after losing 2-0 in Copenhagen last weekend.

Denmark dominated from start to finish at the Parken Stadium, with Bellamy admitting Wales learned some harsh lessons.

He said: “We were too disconnected from front to back and didn’t create the overloads. It was too easy for Denmark to press us.

“I said to our guys, ‘I didn’t recognise us’. That’s not what we do and how we’ve been at our best.

“We learned a lot – I learned a lot – from Denmark. I got loads wrong, have to be honest.

“They are a good team, but they had it too easy, and we can never allow anyone to have an easy afternoon against us.

“At the moment, all I’m caring about is the level of performance and the consistency, because we haven’t been consistent.”

Bellamy made six changes for the Denmark defeat after losing narrowly in Portugal three days earlier.

He made another five for the Norway win when selecting a side that more resembled the one that had started in Lisbon.

Despite downing Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and company in Cardiff, Bellamy revealed he would change the team that beat Norway.

He said: “If I could pick the team that started the other night? All day. Just not possible.

“I’d love to make it possible, but it isn’t. One or two don’t come through it.

“It’s reality, but it’s also actually quite normal and quite common. There will be one or two changes because we have to.

“It’s been a different challenge, and quite enjoyable as well. It’s another difficult game which we expect.”

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