Craig Bellamy likens Harry Wilson to South American legends

Phil Blanche, PA

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has likened “streetwise” Harry Wilson to South American trio Carlos Tevez, Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez.

Former striker Bellamy played alongside all three players – with Tevez at Manchester City and Mascherano and Suarez in two different spells at Liverpool – during his colourful career at the top level.

Wilson has been Wales’ talisman during Bellamy’s first four games in charge, becoming the first men’s national-team player to score in three consecutive matches since Gareth Bale did so in 2016.

Yet the 27-year-old has struggled for game time at Fulham, failing to make a single start in the Premier League this season.

However, Wilson lit up Craven Cottage on Monday night after coming on as a 82nd-minute substitute against Brentford and scoring twice in stoppage time to give Fulham a 2-1 Premier League victory.

“I was there and it was great to see Harry involved,” Bellamy said after naming Wilson in a 26-man squad for upcoming Nations League ties against Turkey and Iceland.

“He is so strong and he’s streetwise like the South Americans. I played with Suarez, Tevez and Mascherano and the way they used their bodies was amazing.

“Harry uses his body in that way and if you get too tight to him, you foul him.

“His smartness and how he is able to press, his intensity and what he is able to do, really tells me how good a player he is.”

Wilson found the net in Wales’ 2-1 win away to Montenegro in September with a superb long-range strike.

He followed that up with further goals against Iceland and Montenegro last month, but has not started for Fulham since the Carabao Cup shoot-out defeat at Preston on September 17.

Bellamy said: “He’s a player I’m really impressed with, especially his attitude.

“I’m sure it is frustrating for him at Fulham at the moment. But that’s life and sometimes it doesn’t go your way.

“It will only change if you work hard. If you down tools and things change, you will not be ready to take the opportunity.

“If you keep working and believing, when it does happen you will see what you saw. That’s a true professional and it just doesn’t happen by luck.

“These moments test you as a human being – you really are you. Then you see the real individual and professional.”

Wales are unbeaten under Bellamy with two wins and two draws from four Nations League games.

Six points from their closing two matches will secure promotion to the top tier.

Bellamy side’s travel to Kayseri to take on Turkey – who are currently two points clear at the top of Group B4 – on November 16 before finishing against Iceland in Cardiff three days later.

