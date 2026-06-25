Craig Bellamy looks set to stay with Wales and reject chance of Burnley return

Phil Blanche and Andy Hampson, Press Association

Burnley’s bid to appoint Wales boss Craig Bellamy appears to have fallen through, the Press Association understands.

The Championship club had identified the former Liverpool and Manchester City forward as their preferred choice to succeed Scott Parker, who left Turf Moor after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed in April.

The Clarets were thought to be in advanced talks with the 46-year-old and the Football Association of Wales, but Bellamy now looks set to stay with the national team.

It is not known why negotiations have stalled.

Neither Burnley nor the FAW commented when contacted.

Bellamy previously worked at Turf Moor as assistant to former manager Vincent Kompany.

The former Wales captain still has two years remaining on his FAW contract and recently made comments that appeared to commit his future to the role.

Bellamy was appointed Wales manager in July 2024 and began in impressive fashion with a nine-game unbeaten run and promotion to Nations League A.

However, Wales failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup after losing a penalty shoot-out in their play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.