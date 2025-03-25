Craig Bellamy never gave up hope before Wales’ late escape

Phil Blanche, PA, Skopje

Craig Bellamy praised his Wales players for their never-say-die attitude after David Brooks struck in the sixth minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against North Macedonia.

Brooks squeezed home fellow substitute Kieffer Moore’s knockdown just as Wales appeared to be spinning to a shock defeat at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje.

North Macedonia – ranked 67th in the world and 38 places below Wales – had stunned Bellamy’s side in the first minute of added time after Bojan Miovski pounced on a Joe Allen error to beat Karl Darlow.

“If I look at the game, we were in control but football can find a cruel way sometimes,” Bellamy said after his unbeaten start as Wales manager extended to eight games in the most dramatic of circumstances.

“I thought maybe it was meant to be for them today but then when you see a group of players ready, it just didn’t feel like it was over for me.

“Maybe because I haven’t suffered defeat in a short reign, but I still felt there was something more.

“To watch it then happen was like ‘Wow’ but, at the same time, to come away with a point actually leaves me disappointed.

“Even now, I’m not calm. I thought it would have been difficult to accept losing today.”

Wales and North Macedonia both won their opening qualifiers at the weekend – against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein respectively – and have four points from two games.

Group J favourites Belgium will start their schedule in June due to their involvement in the Nations League play-offs this month.

Bellamy said of the prized point: “It could be a very precious one.

“But I feel probably on the performance, I think the way I looked at the game, I think we needed three.

“It could turn out to be an important point, but time will tell.

“We know in international football, chances can be limited at times but we had our big chances as well. On reflection of the game, maybe we needed to take three.”

Brennan Johnson went closest to breaking the deadlock for Wales when his effort was cleared off the line by Visar Musliu.

Allen was sent on six minutes from time to help Wales win a game they had dominated in possession, territory and scoring opportunities.

But his back pass intended for Joe Rodon was intercepted by Miovski and brutally punished, although Bellamy insisted the veteran Swansea midfielder was not to blame for his aberration.

Bellamy said: “I know people will say it is Joe Allen’s mistake, but I ask him to play in this way. I demand it.

“But then watch his reaction, able to get on the ball and not hide.

“Any young players in the squad, and we do have a lot, see an example of the outstanding footballer that he is.

“I’m happy for him (that Wales equalised) because he’s helped me out so much. I hope they build a statue for him one day.”

