Craig Bellamy picks Ronan Kpakio for Wales after failing to buy him for Burnley

Craig Bellamy has revealed he tried to sign Ronan Kpakio at Burnley after naming the Cardiff teenager in his Wales squad.

Full-back Kpakio, 18 last Sunday, was the surprise name in Bellamy’s 27-strong squad on Wednesday for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

Kpakio made his first league start for Cardiff on the final day of the season at Norwich after being capped by Wales at various age-grade levels.

“I’ve known Ronan since he was very, very young and I’ve kept an eye on him,” said Bellamy, who was Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Turf Moor between 2022 and 2024.

“Even last year, I tried to buy him for Burnley, so I’m fully aware of him.

“You might see it (Kpakio leaving Cardiff) this year. I don’t think it will just be them (interested).

“His progression has been outstanding. I think his potential can be ridiculously high.

“He’s very athletic, very intelligent. If he wasn’t injured, I would have had him here in March.”

Impressing

Fellow teenager Charlie Crew is also included after, like Kpakio, impressing during Wales’ training camp for English Football League players in Cardiff and Spain last week.

Leeds midfielder Crew, 18, spent the second half of last season on loan at Doncaster, where he picked up a League Two title winner’s medal.

Bellamy is grateful to call on midfielder Ethan Ampadu – “a remarkable player for us and someone we don’t have with his profile at this present moment” – and Harry Wilson.

Fulham forward Wilson has scored four goals in six games under Bellamy but missed the opening two World Cup qualifiers in March – a 3-1 home victory over Kazakhstan and a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia – with a fractured foot.

Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson will also report for international duty after helping Tottenham end their 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League.

Bellamy said: “Of course it’s a positive. You’ll have a moment where you can congratulate players, and I love them being on a high.

“But also I have to be responsible for players that perhaps haven’t had the season they would have expected.”

Low note

Entering camp on a low note will be Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore, who could win his 50th cap against Belgium in Brussels.

Moore’s poor touch in the Championship play-off final proved costly for the Blades as Tommy Watson accepted the invitation to score Sunderland’s Wembley winner.

Bellamy said: “He’s fine (Moore). We all make errors, that’s the game. The simple fact is as well as your egos, everything else is forgotten, it’s not going to serve you here.

“Whether they’re coming in on a trampoline or with a ball round their neck, off we go, in you go.”

There is no place for Cardiff-born Manchester United striker Gabriele Biancheri, who attended Wales’ training camp.

Biancheri is also qualified to play for Canada through his mother and has accepted an invitation to join Jesse Marsch’s Canucks squad this week as a “training player”.

