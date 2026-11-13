Craig Bellamy priming Wales for Norway backlash

Phil Blanche, Press Association, Oslo

Craig Bellamy has warned Norway will be on a revenge mission as Wales attempt to stop Erling Haaland and company for the second time in six weeks.

Wales stunned Norway at the start of October as the World Cup quarter-finalists suffered a shock 2-1 Nations League defeat in Cardiff.

The pair meet again in Oslo on Saturday, with the bottom two sides in Group A4 aiming to ward off the threat of relegation to League B.

“I’m sure they will want it (revenge), but that’s football,” said Wales manager Bellamy.

“I think we were only the third team to beat them in a number of years, which shows how consistent they’ve been.

“It’s now three defeats in a row for them, which isn’t something they’re used to.

“If I were them, my message would be about putting that right against us.”

Manchester City striker Haaland has been in customary sensational scoring form this season, with 17 goals for club and country.

But Haaland – the Nations League’s all-time top scorer with 22 goals – drew a rare blank at Cardiff City Stadium against centre-backs Ben Cabango and Ben Davies.

“Drive up and don’t let him dictate,” said Bellamy, revealing how Wales kept Haaland quiet on the night.

“It’s easier said than done. You can’t have him dictating the game. That’s true of all players, really, but it’s much harder when someone is getting in your face and stopping you from having time on the ball.

“It’s a collective responsibility, not just an individual one. You have to consider the distance between Ethan (Ampadu, midfielder) and Haaland.

“You can’t open up the middle too much because balls are going to come into his feet. You have to get your distances right, be side-on, and make sure you’re aware of his runs.

“He has the ability to take a team on, but he also has the willingness to make those runs.

“It’s also important how we use the ball. If we use it well, develop our possession and move up the pitch, he has to work. He has to run and get back.”

Despite their Nations League struggles, which has also seen them lose home and away to group leaders Portugal, Bellamy insists Norway will be a major player on the world stage for some time to come.

He said: “They’re progressing, and with the age profile of the squad, they’ll be around for a while.

“There are young Norwegian players coming through left, right and centre.

“They have players at clubs that win things. We’re talking about Champions League winners and Premier League winners.

“Those players will feel no different when they come into the international team and expect to win.”