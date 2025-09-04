Craig Bellamy promises Wales will improve after beating Kazakhstan to top group

Craig Bellamy promised Wales would improve after his side had to “dig in” to beat Kazakhstan and top their World Cup qualifying group.

Kieffer Moore’s close-range winner secured a tense 1-0 win in Astana and took Wales above North Macedonia in the race for a place in next summer’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

But Wales had to ride their luck 3,000 miles away from home as Kazakhstan had numerous chances to equalise and twice struck Karl Darlow’s crossbar in the second half.

‘Hard work’

“It was hard work, you could see that we knew it beforehand,” manager Bellamy told BBC Wales.

“Kazakhstan’s a very difficult place to come, it has been for international teams and also British clubs.

“You could see why today as well. Also being in September our rhythm…you could see at times they are in the middle of their season. It’s not excuses, it’s just reality.

“I knew it was going to be really hard. We had to dig in. You have to do that in qualifiers and we were able to do that.

“But we’ll be better for this. We’re a better team than what we showed consistently.”

Wales host Canada in a Swansea friendly on Tuesday before turning their attention to World Cup action again next month.

Third-placed Belgium – who have games in hand on Wales and North Macedonia – visit Cardiff City Stadium on October 13 in a game destined to have a crucial bearing on the final outcome.

Only the group winners will qualify automatically for the finals, with the runners-up going into the play-offs in March.

Higher intensity

Bellamy said: “I am not thinking about Belgium yet, we have Canada to play first. The next game is the most important.

“I want to see a higher intensity, more legs in our players. Reactions better, second balls. Lot of the habits that have made us a good team.

“We had parts of it, but it wasn’t consistent enough to be the team we want to try and be. But we will take the win.”

Moore, who won his 50th cap, became the first Wrexham player to represent Wales since defender Steve Evans in 2008.

His 15th international goal drew him level with the great John Charles, striking from seven yards out after Temirlan Anarbekov pushed out Liam Cullen’s header.

Moore said: “I’m extremely proud, to mark this occasion (his 50th cap) with a goal and a win is something I’m proud of.

“Massively relieved. It’s safe to say we were on the back foot second half, but to get the three points, we needed that for the team and the campaign.

“I think this sets us up for the Belgium game, we all know what we have to do and what’s the outcome we need.”