Craig Bellamy proud of Wales’ ‘big-hearted’ performance in defeat to Portugal

Phil Blanche, Press Association, Lisbon

Craig Bellamy praised Wales’ “big heart” after their Nations League defeat to Portugal.

Joao Felix’s deflected first-half strike proved the difference in Lisbon as star-studded Portugal overcame injury-ravaged Wales 1-0 at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Wales – who were without goalkeeper Karl Darlow, key defender Joe Rodon and midfielder Harry Wilson – almost snatched a point when Brennan Johnson struck the crossbar and Lewis Koumas and Daniel James went close to capitalising on the rebound.

Bellamy said: “It was a difficult game for us. We had to suffer a lot. I think that’s the longest we’ve been in a game without the ball.

“I thought we could have done more with the ball. But I have to be honest, I’m beyond proud as well.

“We have a lot of players who weren’t here. A lot of players who don’t play week-in, week-out.

“So for them to use the energy they were able to, we’ve got to have a big heart. They’ve always shown that and they showed that again.

“I think there’s more for us, so that’s something we always look at as a positive.”

Portugal failed to build on Felix’s fortunate opener with Cristiano Ronaldo the main culprit in front of goal.

The 41-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid star missed several clear opportunities and thought he had scored after he broke onto Bruno Fernandes’ pass and beat Danny Ward.

But VAR intervened with replays showing he had run offside.

Bellamy said: “Ronaldo, he’s one of the greatest players of all generations, not just this generation.

“You have to plan for him because he’s beyond dangerous, even at his age.

“He’s a superstar, and I’d love to think I’d have the opportunity to be up against him again, but I don’t know, maybe time’s ticking.

“I felt quite calm today. If you looked at everything that was going on, it’s a £1.4billion squad you’re up against.

“Why am I calm, I don’t know. The players give me that.”

Wales now head to Denmark – who were beaten 3-2 by Norway in Oslo – for their second Nations League A fixture on Sunday.

Bellamy said: “We have to use the squad and expose players.

“We need intensity. I don’t want to bore people, but it’s Champions League level in the press.

“We have a lot of players who are not exposed to that and we will have to freshen it up. After 60 minutes, you could see we were dropping off.”

Manchester United midfielder Fernandes said he knew Wales would be tough opponents for Portugal.

Fernandes told BBC Wales: “The expectations are high on ourselves, it’s a positive win for us.

“We knew they (Wales) were good. If they play in the Premier League, they need to be at a high level. We knew they could cause us problems.”

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