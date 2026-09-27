Craig Bellamy returns to the scene of his Wales winner that annoyed teammates

Bellamy was starting to make his name when he came off the bench to score in the 87th minute and give Wales a 2-1 victory over Denmark in a Euro 2000 qualifier.

Craig Bellamy returns to Denmark with a famous Wales winner still fresh in his mind – a goal that “disgusted” his teammates because it supposedly saved Bobby Gould’s job.

The 19-year-old Bellamy celebrated his first competitive Wales goal wildly, but quickly found out that his colleagues were not too enamoured as it kept the unpopular Gould in his role.

“I got loads of stick for it after the game as well, from the players in the changing room and they weren’t too happy,” said Bellamy, who will take charge of Wales at the same Parken Stadium that he scored at in October 1998.

“I was a young kid coming through at the time, scoring a lot of goals in the Championship. I was 19, everything was going in at that moment.

“The kit was awful, I looked awful. The actual reflection of the game, they battered us.

“To come on, and it was the furthest thought from my mind that I was going to get a winner. It was crazy.”

Bellamy is back in Denmark with both sides aiming to put their first Nations League points on the board.

Wales lost 1-0 to Portugal in their opening Group A4 fixture on Thursday, while Denmark were beaten 3-2 by Nordic neighbours Norway.

The return fixture is at Cardiff City Stadium on October 4 and the two games have been perceived as going a long way to deciding who avoids finishing bottom and avoiding relegation to League B.

Bellamy said: “If you looked at the group right now, we’ve both lost. So if we want to finish third, then a positive result would be there tomorrow.

“But Denmark have to come back to Cardiff next week so, I have to be honest, I’d probably see it that way as well.

“If we want to stay in Group A, of course, a positive result will help.

“But I honestly believe even after these four games, third place is not going to be out. This is going to go to the end, and that gives you something to fight for.”

Bellamy has promised to make changes after Portugal when his players had to spend a lot of time without the ball.

With Norway and Denmark to come at home in the next week, a Wales squad which has been depleted by injuries will have played four times in 11 days.

“We have players that are able to come on and bring another intensity again,” said Bellamy, who was impressed with his side’s running statistics in Lisbon.

“That why I’ve always wanted to build a squad, because I believe to be playing against the top teams, and especially this format now, that you’re not going to survive without a squad.

“We’re not lucky enough where we can name two squads for two games, like some nations have.”