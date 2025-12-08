Craig Bellamy revives feud with Canada boss Jesse Marsch after World Cup draw

Craig Bellamy has revived his feud with Jesse Marsch after Wales were put on the same World Cup path as co-hosts Canada.

Bellamy felt slighted by Marsch and his staff celebrating with touchline high fives before the final whistle sounded on Canada’s 1-0 September friendly victory in Swansea.

The Wales boss reacted to those premature celebrations by saying after the game: “I hope I see you at the World Cup.”

Marsch stoked the fires at the next international break in October by accusing Bellamy of “ridiculousness”, claiming his comments were a distraction from the fact Wales had lost to Canada.

The two nations were then paired together in Friday’s World Cup draw, should Wales progress through the play-offs in March and would face each other in the Group B opener in Toronto on June 12, 2026.

“We’ve got to get there first but, if that is the case, then we’ll definitely have a nice conversation before that,” Bellamy said reflecting on a potential reunion with Marsch and a World Cup group that also includes Switzerland and Qatar.

“I’ve got nothing against that guy, by the way, I think he’s got something against the world.

“There’s a part of me that really likes him from afar without really knowing him.

“But some of the things he says, you see his interviews before the other games after playing us…I think I find him very interesting.”

‘Respectful’

Asked about the nature of Canada’s celebrations in Swansea, Bellamy said: “All those wind me up, I’ve got to be honest, they all do.

“Be respectful. It’s not about the opposition, that’s part of the game I see through.

“It’s maybe more for TikTok or Instagram. I’m not a dinosaur, trust me. I’m not like old-fashioned, but there’s a level of respect.”

Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in their play-off semi-final in Cardiff on March 26.

Victory will see them play Italy or Northern Ireland at home five days later for a place at the World Cup.

Bellamy said: “You don’t want to get too far ahead. My whole psyche goes back to Bosnia. Bosnia is the most important. If we don’t, it’s done.

“But there will be a game plan for Northern Ireland and Italy as well because of the turnaround.

“If you don’t, then suddenly you get through and then you have to work on this one.

“The simple fact is, whether we win or lose, we’re going to play the other one anyway (the losers of each play-off semi-final will play each other in a friendly).

“So it’s part of the turnaround, to be able to work with the intensity we want to have.”