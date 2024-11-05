Craig Bellamy says Harry Wilson reaping rewards from his professionalism

Wilson has been Wales’ go-to man since the retirement of Gareth Bale in January 2023.

The 27-year-old netted twice in a famous win over 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia just over 12 months ago.

Wilson has scored in his last three international appearances, becoming the first Wales men’s team player to achieve that since Bale.

“Of course there are his two goals (on Monday) and the contribution he has given us over the four games,” said Bellamy, who won the last of his 78 caps alongside a 16-year-old debut-making Wilson in 2012.

“But I love him without the ball. His smartness and how he is able to press, his intensity and what he is able to do really tells me how good a player he is.

“I am a huge, huge fan. It hasn’t been easy for him because every player wants to be playing.

“You can see he has been working hard because players don’t have that kind of impact if they are not professional and conduct themselves well.

“It shows he is a serious professional and credit to him for that.

“I saw his quality last year when we (Burnley, where Bellamy was assistant coach) played against him and I saw his numbers.

“It took us aback. How is this little kid running and sprinting so much? It was elite level, really impressive.

“I was there when he made his debut for Wales and I felt he was a kid who was going to come through and have a big future for Wales. I believe he has done that and at the moment he is outstanding.”

Injuries

Wales remain without injured pair Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu, while fellow midfielder Ollie Cooper has been sidelined by a stress fracture in his foot.

But Leeds winger Daniel James is available to Bellamy for the first time since returning from a hamstring injury.

“He brings a lot to this squad, he really adds to the group,” said Bellamy, who will oversee Wales’ promotion to the top tier of the Nations League if they secure two closing victories.

“He’s been unfortunate with injuries, but he’s an outstanding player. I’ve always enjoyed watching him play for Wales.

“The way we play will really suit him. He definitely as a coach suits my type of profile.

“He’s a really menacing player with real speed and high intensity.

“He adds again to the quality we have in those areas and gives us another option.”