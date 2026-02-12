Craig Bellamy says Wales fans will decide where match against Portugal is played

Jamie Gardner and Phil Blanche, Press Association

Craig Bellamy says Wales’ fans will be the ones to decide whether the showdown with Portugal – and potentially Cristiano Ronaldo – takes place at the Principality Stadium or not.

Wales were drawn against the two-time Nations League winners in Group A4 of the 2026-27 tournament on Thursday night, alongside Denmark and Norway.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told the Press Association that thought had to be given to playing at the larger venue rather than the Cardiff City Stadium, with Wales’ matches at Euro 2028 set to take place at the Principality Stadium should they qualify.

Mooney said it was important Wales did not “turn up like tourists” for that tournament, and had suggested the 74,500-capacity venue could be the host if Wales drew England.

That did not transpire, with Portugal arguably the star attraction in Wales’ group. Whether their talisman Ronaldo continues his international career beyond this summer’s World Cup remains to be seen, but Bellamy said fan demand would ultimately dictate where the match would be played.

“Whatever we choose to do, it will be the fans that will make the choice for that,” Bellamy told the Press Association at the Nations League draw in Brussels.

“They want us to stay in Cardiff, we stay in Cardiff. They want us to go to Principality, we’ll go to the Principality. Our fans choose. They’re the ones in charge, and we’re happy with that. Whatever they choose is the right decision.”

Asked for his general views on the draw, Bellamy said: “It’s good. We definitely know a lot of Scandinavian players, due to the players playing in the UK, but Portugal, as well as being the reigning champions, they’re a completely different threat to what those two teams would be.

“I’m looking forward to it. Listen, it’s League A, whatever group you’re going to be in, the teams are going to be loaded, and that’s what we need, and that’s what we want to be (up) against all the time.”

Wales are building up to a crucial World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina next month, with the winners then hosting Italy or Northern Ireland in a one-off match for a place at the tournament in North America.

Bellamy confirmed Tottenham’s Ben Davies would definitely not feature in the play-offs.

“We’re in such a delicate time, because there are games week in, week out, on occasions, two games in a week.

“So yeah, like everyone when you get to this stage, you’ll find out on a Sunday, before you play Thursday what your squad is going to be.”