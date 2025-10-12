Craig Bellamy sure ‘special moment’ always waiting as Wales prepare for Belgium

Craig Bellamy is convinced that a “special moment” is always waiting and Wales hope to turn that into reality in their crunch World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Monday.

The sombre mood that followed Thursday’s comprehensive 3-0 Wembley defeat to England had the perfect pick-me-up 24 hours later, as group favourites Belgium were held to a 0-0 draw at home by North Macedonia.

That result placed Wales’ World Cup destiny in their own hands as far as automatic qualification is concerned.

Win their three remaining fixtures – Belgium and the November double-header away to Liechtenstein and North Macedonia – and Wales will top Group J and secure automatic qualification for the 2026 finals, thereby avoiding the lottery of the play-offs.

‘Positive’

“It’s everything,” Bellamy told assembled media ahead of Belgium’s visit to a sold-out Cardiff City Stadium, which will evoke memories of a 2015 duel between the two nations there when a Gareth Bale winner gave Wales belief that the wait for a first major tournament since 1958 would soon be at an end.

“I’m quite positive. Do you want to go to America? So do I. Give everything we’ve got to get there.

“It (the response to Wembley) has given me the feeling this team can go a lot further. That leaves you excited. I believe there’s always a special moment coming.

“Players have been in this situation so many times over the last 10 years, especially Cardiff nights.

“When we’ve managed to qualify it’s been here. The crowd is used to this environment and these moments.”

Bellamy was keen to stress that beating Belgium would not determine the outcome in the group, saying “nothing was guaranteed” in November.

Wales were beaten 4-3 by Belgium in Brussels in June after conceding three times in 27 minutes.

Fightback

Bellamy’s side produced an incredible fightback to draw level, only to lose to a late Kevin De Bruyne winner.

Wales were unable to contain Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku that night, a player Bellamy coached during his time as Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht.

Asked if Wales had any special plans for Doku this time, Bellamy quipped: “Yeah, we’re going to try and put about five players on him if we can! Leave (Leandro) Trossard because he’s not very good. Let him go on his own!

“No, they’ve got too much. But I do understand. Jeremy’s incredible. He could lose you in a phone box.”

Captain Ben Davies will become the fourth Welshman to win 100 caps against Belgium, emulating the achievements of Gareth Bale, Chris Gunter and Wayne Hennessey.

“It’s a special moment that I’ve probably dreamed about,” said Davies, 32, who made his debut in 2012 and will move within 11 caps of Bale’s record.

“Growing up I’d have been happy to have just one cap and it’s an incredible feeling to be able to achieve milestones.”