Phil Blanche, Press Association

Craig Bellamy insisted Wales were “beyond close” to matching Europe’s top nations, despite finishing bottom of their Nations League group.

Wales suffered a fifth defeat in six Nations League games as Group A4 winners Portugal won 3-2 at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Dragons’ only win came at home to Norway last month, and they now face a promotion/relegation play-off tie in March to stay in League A.

Wales boss Bellamy said: “Belief’s the biggest one I’d probably come away with from this one. Not just this game, but in general.

“We are beyond close to this level. We can more than compete at this level.

“Getting into League A is big for us, but also staying in A is going to allow us to develop.

“You can only develop and improve by playing the best teams, and I felt we’ve taken another shift.

“I know people look at results. I’m fully aware of the business. But I think when you look at reality as well, and you look at our performances during this group, I couldn’t ask for more.

“I feel we’re closer than maybe the players thought they were. It’s fine margins.”

Wales trailed to Bruno Fernandes’ rasping drive after 11 minutes, but David Brooks instantly replied with his ninth Wales goal.

Sorba Thomas put Wales ahead five minutes before the break but Pedro Neto struck a quickfire equaliser to make it 2-2 at half-time and substitute Carlos Forbs restored Portugal’s lead after 70 minutes.

Portugal played the final 16 minutes with 10 men after Chelsea winger Neto picked up two yellow cards in the space of 119 seconds, but they held on to top the group with 15 points.

Bellamy said: “I think most teams have concerns against them in defence.

“I thought intensity needs to be more, but I’m fully aware of who we’re up against and where our players are playing at the moment and not playing. The turnaround is always going to be difficult.

“Look, there’s a £1.2billion squad against a £170million squad. I live in the real world as well. I’m beyond happy. I couldn’t ask for more.

“It’s just those crucial moments. Against a top team, we made a couple of mistakes and got punished, which is usually the case against top teams.

“But I felt we could show a good version of ourselves and really attack Portugal.

“We tried to. We knew we were going to suffer at times, but the reward would be there for us if we stuck in there.”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovenia or the Republic of Ireland will be Wales’ play-off opponents in March.

The draw for the two-legged ties will be made in Switzerland on Friday.

“Going into the next one, we have to be in this group,” said Bellamy.

“If we want to develop as a football nation and keep going forward, we have to be playing against the best teams. It’s only going to improve you.

“I know we can go back to League B. I was the best manager going with B. But it’s tough. How good am I? Now I’m in A, we played quite well, but I’m crap now.”