Craig Bellamy v Thierry Henry – this is who Wales fans prefer

They’re the red hot favourites to replace Rob Page as Wales boss.

According to the bookmakers Craig Bellamy and Thierry Henry are neck and neck in the race to become the new Welsh boss.

Bellers is at evens and Henry at 5/4 in the latest odds offered by Welsh betting site Dragonbet.

In a poll carried out by popular Wales football social media account Welsh Fanzone TV asking who fans would choose to take the helm of the national side, it was something of a close run thing.

Out of the near 900 votes cast, Bellamy was the preferred choice with 58.5% of the vote with Henry polling 41.5%.

Of course, this is all purely immaterial until we discover if either are actually interested in the role.

However, after fan favourite Osian Roberts ruled himself out of the running, the former Welsh striker and the French star look the preferred candidates for the national job.

It looks like Thierry Henry and Craig Bellamy are now the two front runners for the @Cymru job Who’s your choice? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Welsh Fan Zone TV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshFanZoneTV) July 1, 2024

It maybe some time until we find out who will replace Rob Page, with the Football Association of Wales saying it will take its time casting its net far and wide to find the ideal candidate.

Dave Adams, the FAW’s chief football officer and technical director, will lead the process to fill an appointment that may take several weeks.

“The head coach position is integral to inspiring the Cymru players to ensure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and deliver against the Football Association of Wales’ strategic objective to consistently qualify for major international tournaments,” the FAW said.

“The FAW has a high performance strategy that has its foundations in the FAW values and the ‘Welsh Way’ tactical principals.

“Through this strategy, the FAW’s ambition is to create winning teams by providing the platform and environment for people to achieve their potential and drive a culture of informed decision making through engagement with experts utilising the FAW’s Centre for Football Research.”

Wales return to action on September 6 when their Nations League campaign gets under way against Turkey at home, with Iceland and Montenegro also featuring in the group.

