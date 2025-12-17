Craig Bellamy wanted Wales to avoid Northern Ireland in World Cup play-offs

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has revealed that he wanted to avoid Northern Ireland in the World Cup play-offs and says Italy will be “edgy” playing them.

The Dragons are on a potential World Cup collision course with Northern Ireland in March, as Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in one play-off semi-final and Michael O’Neill’s side meet Italy in the other.

Italy are strong favourites to progress to the final on home soil, but Bellamy has warned the four-time winners will be under huge pressure after failing to qualify for the last two World Cup finals in 2018 and 2022.

“Don’t write them off,” Bellamy said of Northern Ireland. “Everyone thinks it will be Italy we’ll have to play if we beat Bosnia, but if there’s one team that’s happy not to have the ball it’s them.

“I think they’re ranked around 48th of 54 teams in Europe with the least possession.

“They know where they’re going and were the one team I didn’t want to play.

“Everyone’s writing them off but I’m telling you now, watch out for that result. It’s not going to be straightforward. It will be a tough game for Italy.

“There will be pressure coming on Italy because they haven’t qualified for two World Cups.

“If I was Italy going into that game, with everyone expecting you to win, I’m telling you I’d be edgy. I wouldn’t be comfortable with it.

“Italy is one of the greatest nations in football and that’s a lot of responsibility to shoulder.

“To have to play a team like Northern Ireland I’d just be thinking, ‘Let’s get through this and see what happens in the other game.’”

Northern Ireland finished third in their qualifying group behind Germany and Slovakia.

Nations League

But O’Neill’s side – who advanced to the play-offs via their Nations League results in 2024 – upset Slovakia 2-0 at home and were holding Germany 1-1 in Cologne before conceding two late goals.

Bellamy said: “Down the years they’ve just had something and they know what they are.

“They’ve got a brilliant manager who I really like.

“I was lucky enough to spend a bit of time with him as well, and I loved him. No wonder his players do as well.

“They won’t be playing at their home ground, but I just feel they’ll be comfortable in any situation you throw them into.”