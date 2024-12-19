Craig Harrison relishing The New Saints’ chances of progressing in Slovenia

The New Saints head to Slovenia with hopes still alive of reaching the Conference League knockout stages on Thursday.

The Welsh champions have claimed just three points from their opening five matches in the league phase and go into the final round of fixtures sat in 32nd place in the table.

Yet with victory over Slovenian champions Celje and other results in their favour, the Cymru Premier side could still snatch a place in the top 24 and a play-off spot.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” manager Craig Harrison said on faw.cymru.

“Everybody at the football club would have ripped your arm off if you’d have said that (by) matchday six we would still have a chance of going through.

“That’s a credit to the players and staff, the amount of hard work that goes in. Hopefully we can get a result.”

Northern Irish side Larne will aim to put recent off-field upheaval aside and end a difficult campaign on a high note when they host Belgian outfit Gent at Windsor Park.

The bottom team are still searching for their first points in the competition after suffering five defeats.

There has also been further disruption behind the scenes this week with newly-appointed manager Nathan Rooney switching to the role of head of football and Gary Haveron taking over as first-team coach.

The changes were made after it was confirmed Rooney does not yet have a UEFA Pro Licence.

Haveron told the BBC: “It’s obviously been a bit hectic, but preparation as usual. We’ve got a game against Gent and every focus has been on it, more so than anything else.

“It’s not been overly disruptive. It’s been hectic, but exciting.”

