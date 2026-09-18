Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad to face Wales

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the Portugal squad that will face Wales in their Nations League opener in Lisbon next week.

The 41-year-old is included in new manager Jorge Jesus’ squad for the September 24 clash as Portugal begin their Group A campaign.

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 146 goals, had said he did not expect to play at another World Cup following this summer’s tournament.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could now remain involved as Portugal begin the road towards Euro 2028.

Jesus, who managed Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and won the league last season, replaced Roberto Martinez following Portugal’s last-16 defeat to Spain.

Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have also been selected, along with Chelsea winger Pedro Neto.

After facing Wales, Portugal travel to Oslo to play Norway before an away game against Denmark and a home fixture against Norway in Porto on October 4.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has named a 28-man squad for the four Nations League matches, with Leeds defender Jayden Lienou and Cardiff forward Cian Ashford among those selected.

Wales begin with away games against Portugal and Denmark before hosting Norway and Denmark in Cardiff in October.

Harry Wilson and Jordan James return after missing the June friendlies against Ghana and Romania through injury, while Wes Burns is also back in the squad following his move to Leicester.

Wales will be without injured centre-backs Joe Rodon and Dylan Lawlor.

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