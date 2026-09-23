Cristiano Ronaldo to start against Wales as he explains decision to play on at 41

Phil Blanche, Press Association, Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo will start against Wales on Thursday after revealing he considered ending his international career following the World Cup.

The 41-year-old is set to win his 234th Portugal cap in the Nations League clash in Lisbon, with head coach Jorge Jesus confirming he will be in the starting XI.

Ronaldo, who turns 42 in February, considered calling time on his international career after the World Cup but says he still believes he can help Portugal.

There had been suggestions that the game at the Jose Alvalade Stadium – home of Ronaldo’s first club Sporting – could be his final international appearance.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he would only walk away when he felt he was no longer contributing.

Asked if he had considered leaving the Portugal set-up after the World Cup, Ronaldo said: “Yes I did. Of course, I’m always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also.

“I’m a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue.

“I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I’m not doing anything here.”

Ronaldo said his contribution was not limited to scoring goals, with a new generation of players emerging for Portugal.

He added: “I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.

“This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games.”

Leading Portuguese newspaper A Bola ran a poll ahead of the Wales game inviting readers to select their preferred team, with Ronaldo failing to make the starting XI.

Ronaldo said he was accustomed to criticism after more than two decades at the highest level.

“I feel the Portuguese fans like me, but I do understand that some TV channels want to criticise me – they’ve tried to kill me, but only with a shotgun,” he said.

“They are dying for me not to come to the national team anymore, but I can still move away from it.

“Anyway, I am used to it. For over 20 years I have been doing this, but my memories are with people who love me.”

Ronaldo, who now plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has scored 979 goals during his career.

Landmark

He denied being obsessed with reaching 1,000, although he admitted he would like to achieve the landmark while playing for Portugal.

Ronaldo said: “I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that. Even when I am retired… in 10 years.

“I’m happy with myself. It doesn’t matter if I play tomorrow, if I rest the next game, for me the most important thing is that I feel good.”

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