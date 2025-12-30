Crystal Palace agree £35million fee with Tottenham for Brennan Johnson

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Tottenham over a £35million fee to sign Brennan Johnson, but the Wales international is yet to make his mind up over the move.

Johnson finished as Spurs’ leading scorer last season with 18 goals and produced the winner in the Europa League final against Manchester United to end the club’s 17-year wait for silverware.

However, Johnson has largely been a back-up to summer recruit Mohammed Kudus on the right wing since Thomas Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou in June and speculation over a departure away from Tottenham has recently increased.

Press Association understands Palace are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old after they struck an agreement with Spurs on Tuesday.

A deal worth £35m has been reached, but Johnson is still to give the green light to the transfer across London as there are other suitors and uncertainly over the long-term future of current Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

Glasner has made clear on multiple occasions of late his frustration over a lack of transfer business last summer when Eberechi Eze was sold midway through August.

The Austrian hinted on Sunday, after a 1-0 loss at home to Spurs, that further reinforcements in attack were required.

A gruelling fixture schedule of domestic and European commitments has seemingly caught up with Palace, who are also without Ismaila Sarr due to Africa Cup of Nations duty and have Daniel Munoz and Daichi Kamada currently sidelined.

“I don’t have enough money to sign players, the transfer fees are too high,” Glasner smiled when asked if he had been given assurances of signings in January.

“I think to be honest if you watch our game, it is pretty clear what we need and then it is a decision of Crystal Palace.

“If you are constantly under-performing scoring goals, yeah. Look all I can do is encourage the players, support them and be positive.”

Palace host Fulham on Thursday eager to end a five-match winless run and claim victory at Selhurst Park again for the first time since November 6.