Cup draw will see Welsh football stars competing in go-kart race

What do you think of when you conjure up images of televised draws for football cup competitions?

It’s likely to include a bag of numbered balls, a Tombola and a couple of ex-footballers drawing the numbers.

The format has never much deviated from this familiar form for decades.

However, in an unexpected twist the Football Association of Wales has employed not two but four former footballers – all ex-Welsh stars to take part in an unique addition to the cup draw format.

This Monday, November 10, the Nathaniel MG Cup Semi-Final draw will be broadcast on RedWall+ at 8pm.

Barry Town United, Cambrian United, Llandudno and The New Saints are all through to the last four following victories in Tuesday night’s quarter-finals.

Having been regionalised in the previous rounds, the competition becomes an open draw at this stage – with the club being drawn out first in each tie designated as the home team. The semi-finals will be played on 5-7 December.

In a sizeable twist to the draw, the ball numbers will be decided by a Nathaniel Cars go-kart race, involving former Cymru stars Joe Ledley, Danny Gabbidon, Andy Legg and Scott Young.

Each driver will randomly select a semi-finalist to represent in the race, with the first-place driver’s club being assigned ball number 1, the second-place driver’s club being assigned ball number 2, the third-place driver’s club being assigned ball number 3 and the fourth-place driver’s club being assigned ball number 4.

The draw will then commence as normal. The race can be watched as part of the cup draw show on Monday night.

We’re uncertain whether this particular brand of whacky race will be adopted on a wider basis, but much kudos to the FAW for at least trying something different.

May the best former Welsh football star win!

Watch the draw via Red Wall+ HERE