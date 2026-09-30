Cycling circuit and accessible pools to benefit from extra £2m for Welsh sport

Nation.Cymru staff

A new cycling circuit and improvements to swimming pool access are among the projects set to benefit from an extra £2 million for sport in Wales.

The Welsh Government funding will be distributed by Sport Wales, taking total capital investment in sport to £13 million for 2026–27.

Part of the money will support a closed-road cycling circuit in Cardiff ahead of the Tour de France coming to Wales next year.

The circuit forms part of a multi-million-pound project and is intended for club training, school and community sessions, competitions, coaching and pay-and-ride use.

Swim Wales will also receive funding to install “pool pods” at a minimum of six swimming pools. These platforms make it easier for disabled people and older adults to enter and leave the water.

The Energy Savings Grant scheme will receive a further allocation after demand exceeded the available funding in its previous two rounds. The additional money will allow Sport Wales to support more projects across a range of sports.

At Carmarthen Park Velodrome, plans are under way to replace existing floodlights with LEDs and install new lighting columns at the highest point of each bend.

An artificial pitch project is also being supported, although the announcement does not identify its location or give a breakdown of how much each project will receive.

Culture and Sport Minister Heledd Fychan said: “This is not simply additional money against old plans. It reflects a deliberate choice to reprioritise capital funding towards the projects that will deliver the biggest impact.”

Sport Wales chief executive Brian Davies said: “These projects are often about more than just the facility itself. They create places where communities can come together and where more people can take part, regardless of age, ability or background.

“We thank Welsh Government for its continued support and look forward to working with partners across Wales to ensure these investments deliver lasting benefits for communities, participants and the wider sporting system.”

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