Cycling superstar Geraint Thomas to race on home soil in National Road Championships

Welsh cycling superstar Geraint Thomas will be among the riders taking part in in the 2025 Lloyds National Road Championships in Ceredigion next week.

The INEOS Grenadiers rider is a two-time national champion, twice Olympic champion and 2018 Tour de France winner. He is entered in the road race and time-trial in what would be his last National Road Championships, having announced he is retiring at the end of the year.

Aberaeron’s hometown hero Josh Tarling (INEOS Grenadiers) is also hoping to return to make it a hat-trick and defend his time-trial title from the previous two years, while Tomos Pattinson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development) will aim to defend his U23 men’s time-trial title from last year.

Twenty former cycling national road champions headline the provisional rider list for the championships, which gets underway on Thursday, June 26.

Riders will compete in both Aberaeron and Aberystwyth, with routes taking then both inland and along the coastal road.

Tour of Britain

Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team) is tipped to be one to watch in the women’s elite road race and under-23 time-trial.

Ferguson is fresh from an impressive 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women campaign where she claimed both the points classifications and best young rider jerseys, the best British rider accolade and a career-first stage win in Kelso.

Three-time national road race and 2022’s under-23 time-trial champion Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Picnic PostNL) is set to defend her title. Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek), who won the time-trial last year in preparation for her silver-medal winning performance in the Olympic time-trial, also returns.

Max Walker (EF Education–EasyPost) will be looking to go one better after winning silver last year in the national road elite time-trial, while Seb Grindley (Lidl – Trek Future Racing) will be keen to build on his junior silver at worlds last year in the under-23 time-trial.

Welsh riders include Owain Doull (EF Education – EasyPost), sisters Zoe (CANYON-SRAM zondacrypto) and Elynor Backstedt (UAE Team ADQ) and Elinor (Uno-X Mobility) and Megan Barker (Tekkerz CC).

National champion’s jerseys

A total of 10 national champion’s jerseys are up for grabs across three days of racing, with the time-trial on Thursday, June 26, the circuit race on Friday, June 27 and the road race concluding the action on Sunday, June 29.

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “We are pleased to see such an exciting line up for the Lloyds National Road Racing Championships and we look forward to welcoming the riders and supporters to Ceredigion.”

For more information about the routes of all three stages, the race, host venues and participating teams, click here.

