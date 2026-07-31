Cyclists lead the way as team Wales wins three gold medals

Nation.Cymru staff

Team Wales claimed three more gold medals on another outstanding day at the Commonwealth Games, with cyclists Emma Finucane and Anna Morris and long jumper Olivia Breen all topping the podium in Glasgow.

The trio spearheaded another impressive medal haul on Day Eight of the Games, which also included bronze medals for cyclist Rhian Edmunds and boxers Rosie Eccles and Owain Harris-Allan.

Fresh from helping Wales to team sprint gold the previous day, Finucane added another title by winning the women’s sprint. The Olympic medallist set a new Commonwealth Games record of 10.322 seconds in qualifying before beating England’s Sophie Capewell in the gold medal race.

There was further success on the track as Morris claimed gold in the women’s 4,000m individual pursuit, setting another Games record with a winning ride of 4:27.2 against English opposition.

Edmunds completed a memorable day for Welsh cycling by overcoming Malaysia’s Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri to take bronze in the women’s sprint after losing to Finucane in the semi-finals.

Team Wales also celebrated athletics gold as team captain Olivia Breen won the women’s T38 long jump with a new Games record of 5.09 metres.

In the boxing ring, Orlando Holley-Sotomi and Connor Williams both booked their places in Saturday’s finals with unanimous decision victories.

Holley-Sotomi defeated Mauritius’ Merven Clair in the men’s 70kg semi-final, while Williams overcame Northern Ireland’s Garyn McAllister to reach the men’s 90kg final.

Rosie Eccles secured bronze in the women’s 70kg after losing her semi-final to India’s Arundhati Choudhary, while Owain Harris-Allan also collected bronze following defeat to India’s Sachin Sachin in the men’s competition.

On the bowls green, Amy Williams maintained her unbeaten start in the women’s singles with a commanding 2-0 victory over the Isle of Man’s Caroline Whitehead to make it four wins from four in Section C.

There was disappointment for Dan Salmon and Ross Owen, whose 2-0 defeat to Malaysia ended their hopes of progressing from the men’s pairs.

Athletics

In athletics, Issy Boffey finished fifth in the women’s 800 metres final after another strong performance.

Team Wales’ netball campaign ended with a 63-53 defeat to Tonga in the ninth and 10th place play-off, leaving Wales 10th overall.

The opening day of the judo competition saw Josh Bell, Lola Hodson and Ashleigh Barnikel all in action. Hodson came closest to a medal, finishing joint fifth after narrowly missing out in the bronze medal contest.

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