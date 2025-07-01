Welsh women’s history makers celebrated with Yr Arwyr: Our Cymru Murals

In celebration of Cymru’s historic qualification for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, the Football Association of Wales has unveiled Yr Arwyr: Our Cymru Murals to honour the Cymru squad and their roots in communities across the country.

For the first time in their history, the Cymru Women’s National Team will compete in a major international tournament. In recognition of this defining moment, bespoke murals have been commissioned at schools and football clubs across Wales that have personal connections to each of the players selected for the squad.

Created by a network of diverse and talented local artists, each mural will be uniquely styled to reflect not only the identity of the player it celebrates, but also the culture, landmarks and heartbeat of the community in which it will be.

Rooted in the Cymru National Team’s higher purpose, “To play for change. To play to inspire. For Us. For Them. For Her.” Our Cymru Murals, funded by the Welsh Government’s Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund, celebrates the EURO 2025 Cymru squad, whilst inspiring the generations to come, who will grow up seeing role models in their own localities.

FAW EURO 2025 Project Lead Louise Burgess said: “We want our history making players to be celebrated and become household names, not just in the football world, but in the places that made them who they are. These murals are about the importance of legacy and a celebration of Welsh creativity, culture and community. They highlight the power of place and the vital importance of visibility for women in sport and society.

“The project forms part of the wider FAW mission to ensure these trailblazers are not only seen, but celebrated and truly known. Through a range of activations ahead of and during the tournament, the FAW will utilise this historic opportunity not only to rally support, but to turn admiration into recognition, and recognition into legacy.”

Sarah Jane Jones, Headteacher at Westwood Community Primary School, where a mural of Rhiannon Roberts has been created, said: “We are blown away by the mural of Rhiannon Roberts, which is a permanent feature on our school mural wall. The children are captivated by the artwork and it has most definitely raised the profile of woman’s football and of course the Ewro 2025 Championship! Women in sport should be celebrated and we are proud to be a part of this campaign! Pob lwc Cymru!”

One of the artists from Avant Cymru, who completed some of the murals, added: “Being involved in Yr Arwyr: Our Cymru Murals has been a great opportunity, it has allowed me to be involved with the community and bring the spirit of the tournament to the streets of Wales. This has helped to inspire a generation of young girls to play football, breaking down stereotypes and showing them that anybody can pick up a ball and start playing!”

From graffiti and street art to large-scale paintings, each player mural will celebrate the individual artist’s creative expression. While each piece will stand alone in style, they will all be united by key campaign features, including the iconic Cymru shirt, a tournament timestamp and the national team’s inspiring slogan, ‘For Us. For Them. For Her.’

This creative approach reflects the FAW’s commitment to utilising football as a platform to champion Welsh culture, language, and identity. This mural campaign builds on past successful activations that have woven the arts into the heart of the game in Wales, ensuring that the celebration of this historic EURO qualification goes far beyond the pitch.

Murals have been appearing at schools and football clubs across Wales from late June, with installations rolling out throughout the summer ahead of the tournament kick-off in Switzerland this July. Fans are encouraged to share their local mural sightings and celebrate the players using #EWRO2025 and #ForHer across social media.

