Cymru hit by injuries ahead of World Cup play-off

Nation.Cymru staff

Cymru will be without seven players through injury for their Women’s World Cup play-off against Albania, with Ceri Holland and Ffion Morgan among those ruled out.

Rhian Wilkinson has named six uncapped players in her 25-player squad, including first call-ups for Newcastle United forward Casi Gregson and Tottenham winger Heidi Hills.

Hayley Ladd, Laura Hughes, Mia Ross, Olivia Clark and Ella Powell are also unavailable for the two-legged tie.

Cymru travel to Shkodër for the first leg on October 9 before hosting Albania at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on October 13.

Wilkinson’s side are bidding to reach the World Cup for the first time and could be four matches away from a place at next summer’s finals in Brazil.

They go into the play-offs unbeaten in 2026, having won four and drawn two of their qualifying matches, scoring 17 goals.

Victory over Albania would set up a final-round tie against Romania or Norway, with those matches scheduled for December 1 and 5.

The home leg against Albania kicks off at 7.15pm. Tickets are available through the FAW ticketing website, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children, with discounts for Red Wall members.

Cymru squad: Soffia Kelly (Aston Villa), Safia Middleton-Patel (Watford, on loan from Manchester United), Poppy Soper (Sheffield United), Hannah Cain (Everton), Mayzee Davies (Manchester City), Charlie Estcourt (Fulham), Gemma Evans (Newcastle United), Olivia Francis (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Casi Gregson (Newcastle United), Mared Griffiths (Manchester United), Scarlett Hill (Manchester United), Elise Hughes (Sunderland), Sophie Ingle (Bristol City), Angharad James (Seattle Reign), Lois Joel (Newcastle United), Carrie Jones (IFK Norrköping), Esther Morgan (Bristol City), Mary McAteer (Ipswich Town, on loan from Charlton Athletic), Phoebie Poole (Watford), Tianna Teisar (Watford), Rhiannon Roberts (Sunderland), Rachel Rowe (Nottingham Forest), Lily Woodham (Liverpool), Heidi Hills (Tottenham Hotspur), Cadi Rodgers (Plymouth Argyle).

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