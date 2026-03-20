Cymru officially unveil adidas Trefoil away shirt featuring golden dragon

The Football Association of Wales has this morning officially unveiled the much-anticipated Cymru away shirt.

Images of the shirt have leaked over the last few weeks however this is the first look at the shirt being worn by members of Craig Bellamy’s squad.

A statement on the FAW website read: ‘The adidas Cymru 26 Away Authentic Jersey is a masterpiece of football design, inspired by the legendary Welsh dragon, combining tradition with cutting-edge technology.

‘Celebrating the country’s identity and heritage, the Welsh away kit is built with a cream base punctuated with abstract graphical interpretations of the Welsh dragon, in muted red tones, detailed across the front of the jersey.

‘With its slim fit, crafted from knit fabric, the jersey offers a streamlined silhouette that moves with you on the pitch. The label with hidden UV print serves as a seal of authenticity, while the heat-transfer crest proudly displays your allegiance.

‘CYMRU’ features alongside the team motto, “Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae”, across the back of the neck.

‘The jersey features Climacool+ technology that delivers advanced cooling. Superior engineering and advanced materials unite for a cool, dry, and distraction-free performance. The sweat-wicking and quick-drying materials are strategically placed in high-sweat zones, helping you feel comfortable as you play.

‘Whether you’re playing or cheering from the stands, make this adidas jersey your go-to companion for match days.’

The new Cymru away kit will be available to buy online from 9am via JD Sports.