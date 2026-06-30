Cymru Premier secures record title sponsorship ahead of major revamp

Nation.Cymru staff

The Cymru Premier has secured what the Football Association of Wales says is the biggest commercial sponsorship deal in the history of domestic Welsh football ahead of a major relaunch of the league.

Welsh technology firm Novira Technologies has signed a multi-year agreement to become title sponsor of the top three domestic divisions, which will be renamed the Novira Cymru Premier, Novira Cymru North and Novira Cymru South.

The agreement comes ahead of one of the biggest overhauls of the domestic game in Wales for more than three decades.

The top flight will expand from 12 to 16 clubs for the start of the 2026-27 season, while the FAW has also introduced a new league identity, a broadcast package and a greater emphasis on Friday night fixtures in an effort to raise attendances and attract new audiences.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney has previously acknowledged the move to Friday night football will not suit every club, particularly those relying on part-time players travelling long distances after work, but says the governing body believes it will help grow crowds and give the league a clearer identity.

Novira Technologies, which was founded in Wales, develops software and sustainability technology, including digital waste management systems and reusable container tracking. Under the partnership, the company will also work with the FAW and clubs on sustainability initiatives.

The FAW said the agreement represented a record commercial investment in the domestic game.

Jack Sharp, the FAW’s Head of Domestic Leagues, said: “This is a landmark partnership for the Cymru Leagues and another important step forward as we enter a new era for the domestic game in Wales.

“We are delighted to welcome Novira Technologies as our new Official Cymru Leagues Title Partner.

“The launch of the Novira Cymru Leagues represents an opportunity to continue raising the profile of the domestic game, support clubs as they build for the future and strengthen connections with our communities.”

Ambition

Noel Mooney said the sponsorship reflected the growing ambition of the domestic leagues.

“Strong domestic leagues are fundamental to the future success of our game, providing opportunities for players, coaches, officials and clubs in communities across Wales,” he said.

“Novira Technologies has built an impressive reputation through innovation, technology and sustainability, and their commitment to supporting the domestic game in Wales demonstrates the strength of the relationship between Welsh business and Welsh football.”

Fixtures for the expanded 2026-27 Cymru Premier season are due to be released later this week ahead of the campaign kicking off on Friday 31 July.