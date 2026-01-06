Cymru to tour country for 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers

Cymru will tour the country with three matches in the first six months of 2026 as part of the qualifying campaign to reach the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli will host Cymru’s opening home qualifier in March when Rhian Wilkinson’s side will face Montenegro on Saturday 7 March (KO 4:30pm).

Cymru last played in Llanelli in July 2024, beating Kosovo 2-0 in a UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifier, when Jess Fishlock broke the Cymru goal scoring record in front of more than 4,000 fans. Wilkinson and the players will hope that Cymru’s return will see the Red Wall turn out in their numbers once again in west Wales to support the side.

Wilkinson’s side will then head north to Wrexham to face Albania at the STōK Cae Ras on Tuesday 14 April (7:15pm KO), having previously played there in February last year in a 1-1 draw with Sweden in front of a record crowd for a home fixture outside of Cardiff with more than 6,000 in attendance.

The League B campaign will end at the Cardiff City stadium against Czechia, the group’s second seeds, on Tuesday 9 June (KO TBC).

The World Cup qualifying campaign sees Rhian Wilkinson’s side competing in League B as they aim to reach next summer’s tournament in Brazil. The top three places in the qualifying group will secure a place in the play-offs which take place in the second half of 2026.

The full fixture schedule for the campaign, including away matches, is available HERE

Ticketing information for the matches will be announced in due course.