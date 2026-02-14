Dafydd Jenkins urges Wales to emulate Exeter revival in bid to arrest awful run

Dafydd Jenkins believes Wales can emulate the revival of his club side Exeter to transform their ailing fortunes.

Wales head into Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France in Cardiff on the back of their worst ever run of results.

The once-proud rugby nation have won only two of their last 24 Test matches – both against Japan – and have lost 12 Six Nations games in a row.

But Chiefs captain Jenkins takes hope from turning things around by Exeter’s resurgence in the Gallagher Prem.

After managing only four league wins last season, Exeter have won six and drawn one of their 10 Prem games this term to lie just one point outside the play-off places.

Second-row forward Jenkins said: “I definitely see similarities (with Wales) in terms of where we were (at Exeter).

“The thing with Exeter it wasn’t huge changes we had to make, it was just the little ones.

“Sort of every day training and stuff. You make those changes, have a good pre-season and a good first few games, get that momentum, and it becomes a lot easier.

“It’s similar here with Wales as we’re a young group. I believe if we continue to make those changes we’re making, and push as a team, we’ll be a good side.

“Exeter didn’t happen overnight today and I know where this group can go.

“I’m confident by the time we get to the World Cup we’ll be firing and causing teams a lot of problems.”

Wales opened their Six Nations campaign with a 48-7 thumping away to England, and the mood of the Welsh rugby public to that latest humbling has been one of sombre reflection.

Supporters seem to be voting with their feet as, according to the Welsh Rugby Union’s official ticket site this week, thousands of tickets remain unsold for the visits of France, Scotland and Italy.

One Welsh bookmaker also offered ‘Les Miserable’ specials ahead the France game, giving punters the chance to cash in on Les Bleus running riot in Cardiff.

“They are hugely talented, there’s no getting away from that,” said Jenkins.

“All that big French pack will want is to get over the gain line, because they’ve got superstars out wide who can cause us problems.

“For us, it’s all about putting what we say we’re going to do as a team onto the pitch and hopefully cause them some problems.

“We obviously expect more from ourselves, the highest standard.

“It’s frustrating for the fans, but imagine how we feel when we don’t do what we plan. I promise a better performance than we had against England.”