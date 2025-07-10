Dan Edwards handed first start for Wales in second Japan Test

Dan Edwards will make his first start for Wales in Saturday’s second Test against Japan.

The Ospreys youngster, 22, starts at outside-half as one of four changes from the 24-19 defeat in the first Test – their 18th defeat in a row.

Gloucester lock Freddie Thomas comes into the second row, replacing Ben Carter who suffered an early head injury, while Bath’s Archie Griffin is included at tighthead prop.

Bench

Aaron Wainwright moves from the bench to start at number eight after Toby Faletau suffered cramping late on, according to coach Matt Sherratt.

Prop Christian Coleman, scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams and wing Keelan Giles could make their debuts from the bench.

Sherratt said he wanted to “freshen up” the side.

“Dan’s trained brilliantly over the three weeks. He was great in the Six Nations so we want to have a look at him,” he said.

Debut

“Keiron Assiratti has not been able to train as much as we’d like this week. So, it was more sensible to start Archie (Griffin) and that gives Chris Coleman a chance to make his debut off the bench.

“I think our biggest challenge this week is going to be repeating some of the good and then in that last 20 minutes it’s making our lineout launch more effective so we can get our game on the field. Perhaps being a little bit braver with the ball as well.

