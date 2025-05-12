Dan Lydiate and Brok Harris honoured as Dragons end painful URC campaign

It has been a difficult year for the Dragons in the United Rugby Championship (URC), managing just one win in 17 games.

Amid a season of mounting losses and injuries, there has been little to cheer for fans of both the Dragons and Welsh rugby. However, as the campaign nears its conclusion, the club has taken time to honour two iconic figures: Dan Lydiate and Brok Harris.

Dan Lydiate’s final blow?

Veteran flanker Dan Lydiate, who announced his retirement at the end of the season, was forced off early in the Dragons’ penultimate match against the Stormers. Suffering a head knock and failing the HIA (Head Injury Assessment), concerns have arisen over whether he’s played his final game.

Dragons and Wales teammate Aaron Wainwright shared his concern and admiration: “He has been great for us. Of course, I don’t know how bad his injury is, but hopefully he is okay for next week. He was fantastic to have around the team and I hope he carries on for one more time.”

Head coach Filo Tiatia echoed Wainwright’s sentiments, praising Lydiate’s storied career: “He has been a great servant for Wales, the Ospreys, the Dragons and a British & Irish Lion. He had a neck injury which could have ended his career early, but his resilience brought him back.”

Farewell to Brok Harris

Also bowing out at season’s end is South African stalwart Brok Harris. A formidable presence in both hemispheres, Harris played 143 games for the Dragons and 170 for the Stormers, tallying over 430 professional appearances. An emotional guard of honour was held for him before the match.

“It was nice to see him walk out with his family and celebrate the massive career he’s had. I shared a lot of memories on and off the pitch with him. I wish him all the best in his next chapter,” Wainright said.

Tiatia, having only recently met Harris, shared a light-hearted tribute: “What a legend! I only saw him in highlight reels. Meeting him on the pitch with his son was special. Over 400 games, that’s an incredible milestone. I never got close to that as a player…I was pretty average! [laughs].”

Harris, who sustained a knee injury before his final match, now looks to transition into coaching.

Lions squad snub for Wainwright

In another blow for Dragons fans, Aaron Wainwright was left out of the 2025 British & Irish Lions squad named by Andy Farrell. Just two Welsh players made the cut in Jac Morgan and Tomos Williams.

“You always hope your name might be in the mix, but I wasn’t expecting anything, especially given the season we’ve had. Jac and Tomos have been outstanding. I congratulated them both,” Wainwright responded.

A season of struggles, a glimmer of growth

Despite the dismal record, Tiatia found positives in blooding young talent throughout the season.

“We got a lot of young guys who probably weren’t quite ready yet, but they came on through the season. We’ve got one more game against a strong Bulls team and we’ll look to finish tight.”



Stormers’ flair compared to Polynesian Super Rugby stars

Tiatia also highlighted the exciting brand of rugby played by the Stormers, drawing parallels with the free-flowing style of Polynesian players in Super Rugby.

“The Stormers are a triple threat. They can run, kick, and pass. Very unpredictable. Players like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are exciting. They remind me of the Polynesian athletes in Super Rugby – free, creative, and playing with joy.”

“To play against a country that’s won two World Cups in the last eight years is a blessing. South African rugby is in a great place.”

