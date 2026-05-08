Dan Lydiate joins Steve Tandy’s Wales coaching team

Nation.Cymru staff

Dan Lydiate has been appointed to Steve Tandy’s Wales coaching team on a full-time basis.

Lydiate will oversee defensive contact skills and work alongside Pete Murchie, the incoming defence coach who will join Wales in time for the start of the Nations Championship this summer.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Lydiate was part of Tandy’s staff last autumn and during the recent Six Nations. He will become full-time once the Dragons’ season is over.

“Dan has done a really good job around the contact area, but also with the mindset of the group,” Tandy said.

“He has a very natural style and a huge amount to offer. I think he and Pete Murchie will really complement each other working together with the squad in camp.

“Beyond that, Dan’s approach and influence will be key in helping us develop players week-on-week outside of international windows.”

Speaking about his appointment Lydiate told the Dragon’s official website: “I have enjoyed my experience with Dragons first as a player-coach then as a full-time coach.

“I’ve learnt a huge amount and am grateful to have been able to combine my club coaching with an interim role with Wales this season.

“It’s an incredible honour to have the opportunity to move into a full-time role with Wales.

“I’m excited not only to continue working with Steve and the group, but also take on a broader remit to help with the development of players outside of camp as well.”