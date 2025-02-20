Dan Sheehan set to captain Ireland for first time against Wales

Dan Sheehan has been named captain of a much-changed Ireland team for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff.

With fellow hooker Ronan Kelleher ruled out by a neck injury and regular skipper Caelan Doris sidelined with a knee issue, Sheehan is set to become the 111th man to lead Ireland.

The 26-year-old will make his first Test start since tearing an ACL during last summer’s tour of South Africa following cameos in his country’s championship wins over England and Scotland.

Interim boss Simon Easterby has made seven personnel alterations to the team which began the 32-18 round-two victory at Murrayfield as the reigning champions seek to remain on course for a third consecutive title by clinching the Triple Crown.

Jack Conan will fill in for Doris at number eight and Jamie Osborne replaces Hugo Keenan at full-back for his Six Nations debut, while there is a maiden Test start for Leinster prop Tom Clarkson.

There are also recalls for lock Joe McCarthy, centre Garry Ringrose and wing Mack Hansen.

Finlay Bealham, James Ryan and Bundee Aki move to the replacements, while wing Calvin Nash, who was a late injury replacement for Hansen in Edinburgh, joins Kelleher, Doris and Keenan in dropping out of the matchday squad.

Uncapped Leinster prop Jack Boyle, 22, is in line for his international debut from a bench also containing Connacht forward Cian Prendergast, the elder brother of Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast.

Hosts Wales, who began the tournament with defeats to France and Italy, will be led by interim boss Matt Sherratt following the departure of Warren Gatland.

Easterby said: “Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the great tests and we know the challenge that awaits us. With a new coaching set-up in place, Wales will be re-energised and determined to impress in front of a vocal home support.

“We have made a few changes to the squad this week, some of which were enforced, and we’re confident that the 23 we have selected are primed and ready to go.

“Dan Sheehan’s selection as captain is recognition of his high standing within the squad, both on and off the pitch. I have no doubt that he will relish the opportunity to lead Ireland for the first time.

“Equally, I would also like to congratulate Jack Boyle on his inclusion in the matchday squad for first time. Jack has impressed for his province Leinster and in the national training camps over the last number of months and he is a young forward with a bright future.”

Ireland team: J Osborne (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); S Prendergast (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster, captain), T Clarkson (Leinster), J McCarthy (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: G McCarthy (Leinster), J Boyle (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), C Prendergast (Connacht), C Murray (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), B Aki (Connacht).

