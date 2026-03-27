Daniel James backs Wales duo Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams after penalty woe

Daniel James absolved Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams of blame after their penalty shoot-out misses condemned Wales to World Cup play-off agony.

Leeds winger James knew the despair his teammates felt after his failed attempt proved costly in the Euro 2024 play-off final defeat to Poland in Cardiff exactly two years ago to the day.

Wales were forced into another nerve-shredding spot-kick contest after drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 40-year-old Edin Dzeko having headed home after 86 minutes to take the tie into extra time.

Karl Darlow saved the visitors’ first attempt to give Wales an early advantage in the shoot-out, but Johnson blazed over the Dragons’ third kick and Williams was denied by Nikola Vasilj as Bosnia went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

“It’s a horrible moment,” said James, who had fired Wales ahead at the start of the second half with a superb strike from distance.

“I’ve been there before and you feel like all of the weight is on you and that you have let your country down.

“But they haven’t at all and they have been absolutely unbelievable for us.

“Five people have to go and take a pen and it’s credit to them to take the ball and put it on the spot. It’s not always meant to be.

“But they will definitely be stronger for it. They are great lads and great players and we wouldn’t be without those boys here.”

Johnson was in tears after his penalty miss and James said: “All the boys have got round him. We’re a team and no-one blames anyone.

“This is football. It’s tough to take and for it to sink in, but they’re incredible people and will be stronger for it.”

Wales manager Craig Bellamy acknowledged after the defeat that “we’re going to hurt”, but insisted his side have a “bright future”.

Wales’ next competitive matches in the autumn will be in the top tier of the Nations League – against Portugal, Denmark and Norway – while they will co-host Euro 2028 with England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

James said: “Anyone watching, be it Wales fans or people around the world, will see how far we’ve come.

“The football has been great and to qualify for Group A of the Nations League was massive.

“We want to be amongst these teams and playing them, and to have a home Euros is unbelievable. We’ve got so much to look forward to and we’ll do that.

“We always speak about ‘Together Stronger’ and that’s what we are.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to play for this team. We’ll dust ourselves down and go again.”

With UEFA rules mandating teams play twice during the international break, Wales must meet fellow beaten play-off semi-finalists Northern Ireland in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland were beaten 2-0 in Italy as their own World Cup dream died.

Bosnia will host Italy on Tuesday for a place at this summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.