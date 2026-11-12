Daniel James confident Harry Wilson can deliver goods for Leeds and Wales

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Daniel James has backed Leeds team-mate and Wales talisman Harry Wilson to fire for club and country.

Wilson is set to win his 70th Wales cap in Saturday’s Nations League clash in Norway, having missed the start of the competition – an extended four-match international window in September and October – through injury.

It will be Wilson’s first Wales appearance as a Leeds player following his summer move from Fulham, and comes as the 29-year-old adapts to life at Elland Road.

Wilson has made a slow start to his Leeds career after being one of the standout players in the Premier League last term with 11 goals at Craven Cottage.

James said: “As a senior player, I think it was obviously very different coming to a club after being at one for so many years.

“He was really settled at Fulham and then made the choice to move away.

“I think he’s been brilliant. He’s been a great addition for us.

“We know what Harry’s quality is and I think he’s still got so much more to come. He’ll be a serious fan favourite for what he brings.”

Wilson has been Wales’ most influential player since Craig Bellamy took charge in the summer of 2025.

Nine of Wilson’s 17 international goals have come under Bellamy, but he has not played for Wales since March.

“We definitely missed him last camp, so it’s great to have him now,” said James.

“I think Harry would probably have wanted more consistency in terms of playing, but this is the Premier League.

“We as players, and Harry himself, have full belief that he can perform to his best.

“We all know what he can bring, what he did last season in the Premier League, but also for Wales, where he was absolutely fantastic.

“Obviously, that injury put him back a bit, but he’s back to full fitness now and I’m sure we’ll see his qualities again this week.”

Wales finish their Group A4 campaign in Norway and at home to Portugal on Tuesday.

The Dragons are currently in third place, above Norway on their head-to-head record after beating the World Cup quarter-finalists finalists 2-1 in October.

“Having beaten them, I think they’re going to be even more up for it,” said James, who scored his 11th Wales goal in that shock Cardiff win.

“It’s going to be a tough test. They’ve shown what they can do in past Euros, the World Cup and against the teams they’ve beaten.

“We’ve got to look at the last camp, the positives and the negatives, but we know what they’ve got as a team and as individuals.

“We’ve got to be ourselves as much as possible. Everyone knows how good individuals like (Martin) Odegaard and (Erling) Haaland are, but they’ve got many more good players as well.

“We can’t concentrate on them too much. We’ve just got to believe, play as a team, show that team spirit, and give everything.”