Danny Wilson to leave Harlequins role for Wales assistant job

Harlequins boss Danny Wilson will leave the Gallagher Prem club to become new Wales head coach Steve Tandy’s assistant.

Wilson joined Harlequins in July 2023 and guided them to their first Investec Champions Cup semi-final appearance the following season.

The 49-year-old previously coached Cardiff Blues and Glasgow Warriors, and was Scotland forwards coach between 2018 and 2020.

“This has been a really tough decision for me to make as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Quins,” Wilson told the Welsh Rugby Union website.

“But the chance to join Wales and return to international rugby was simply too good an opportunity to turn down.

“Having the opportunity to experience international rugby again for the interim period with Wales this summer in Japan was a huge honour.

“I’m delighted to be able to return on a permanent basis and to be able to work again with Steve and this exciting group of young players.”

“Outstanding coach”

Tandy began his role on September 1 and his reign starts against Argentina in Cardiff on November 9.

Wales will also play home Tests against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this autumn.

Tandy said: “I’m delighted to welcome Danny to the team on a permanent basis.

“I’ve worked with him before when we were both with Scotland, and also during his time at Glasgow Warriors, and he is an outstanding coach.

“This is a really exciting time and I’m grateful to Danny for accepting the challenge to share in this experience.

“We can’t wait to get started together preparing for the autumn.”

Pride

Wilson will say his Quins goodbyes on Friday when leading them for the final time in their PREM Rugby Cup tie at Newcastle Red Bulls.

He said: “I am hugely proud of the work we’ve undertaken in the last two seasons to blood the next generation of Quins players, and I know this will stand the club in good stead for the 2025-26 season and beyond.”

The Quins’ coaching group of Nick Evans (attack), Jason Gilmore (defence), Adam Jones (scrum) and Gerard Mullen (skills), alongside general manager Andy Sanger will assume greater responsibility in the short term.

Harlequins say they have already started a review process to determine the long-term direction of the club.