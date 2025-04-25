Dave Reddin appointed WRU director of rugby

Dave Reddin has been appointed the Welsh Rugby Union’s (WRU) new director of rugby and elite performance.

Reddin is a former performance expert for England Rugby, the Football Association and Team GB who has worked alongside Sir Gareth Southgate and Sir Clive Woodward.

His appointment follows the resignation of former WRU executive director of rugby Nigel Walker in December.

Among Reddin’s primary tasks in the new role will be to help appoint a permanent men’s head coach to replace Warren Gatland, with Steve Tandy reportedly the leading candidate.

‘Honoured’

Wales men have lost a record 17 consecutive Tests, while the women’s side have suffered defeat in each of their four Guinness Women’s Six Nations fixtures ahead of Sunday’s championship finale away to Italy.

“I am delighted and honoured to be joining Welsh rugby at such a pivotal time in the rich history of the game here,” Reddin said in a statement on the WRU website.

“This is one of the biggest jobs in world rugby because of the passion and meaning the game has in Wales.

“There are well-documented challenges but I’m inspired by the very real potential implicit in the new vision and strategy.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

