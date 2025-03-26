David Brooks pleased late equaliser spared ‘Welsh legend’ Joe Allen’s blushes

Wales hero David Brooks was grateful his last-gasp equaliser spared “Welsh legend” Joe Allen the pain of defeat after the midfielder’s blunder appeared to gift North Macedonia a World Cup qualifying win.

Veteran midfielder Allen’s back pass was picked off by Bojan Miovski in the first minute of added time to give North Macedonia an improbable lead in Skopje on Tuesday night.

It was a horrible moment for Allen, a key component of Wales’ run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and who had come on seven minutes earlier to win his 77th cap at the Tose Proeski Arena. But Wales claimed a point with almost the last kick in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Bournemouth forward Brooks latched on to a Kieffer Moore knockdown to squeeze the ball over the line.

“Welsh legend”

Brooks said: “Joe’s probably one of the best players we’ve ever had and you don’t expect a mistake from him. He’s a Welsh legend. “So everyone wanted to pull through to help him out, and thankfully it was me that managed to stick it in the net. “Like the gaffer (Craig Bellamy) said after, the reaction to get on the ball, keep moving and progressing up the pitch, to get the chance, shows the character and how well-liked Joe is in our dressing room. “We had the belief that we could go and get an equaliser. “We didn’t know how long was left when the goal went in, but we were all sprinting back trying to get the winner. “That shows the mentality we’ve got in our dressing room and hopefully we’ll turn up in the summer with the same attitude and performances – and get six points this time.” Wales have picked up four points from their opening two games after beating Kazakhstan 3-1 in Cardiff on Saturday. North Macedonia top Group J on goal difference having got their campaign off to a flying start with a 3-0 win in Liechtenstein.

Belgium

Group favourites Belgium have yet to play due to their involvement in the Nations League play-offs this month. Wales will play Belgium in Brussels on June 9, three days after a home fixture against group minnows Liechtenstein.

“It’s disappointing the goal couldn’t come for the three points,” Brooks said after scoring his fifth for Wales. “But after conceding so late we’ll definitely take a point and move on looking forward to the summer.” Moore’s role in the equaliser did not go unnoticed as many fans had called for the introduction of the 6ft 5in Sheffield United target man, with Wales struggling to penetrate resilient hosts determined to put players behind the ball. Brooks said: “When the big man’s up there you have to be alive for second balls. “He’s not just a big man, but he is a big lump, and when it goes into the box you know there’s going to be a bit of carnage around him. “We were getting in wide positions, but we lacked that aerial presence and that’s exactly what he gave us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

