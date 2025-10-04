David Hughes convinced he is right man to turn things around at Newport

Newport manager David Hughes insists he still believes that he is the man to turn things around for the League Two strugglers after promotion hopefuls Swindon won 1-0 at Rodney Parade.

Ollie Palmer scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute when he flicked in Finley Munroe’s free-kick to earn Ian Holloway’s men a seventh victory in eight games.

It was a 10th defeat in 11 games in all competitions for the hosts, but Hughes says there were signs of hope for his side.

“The first half was a little bit scrappy and we switched off at a set-play, but in the second half I thought we were excellent,” said the Exiles boss.

“They’ve had three shots on target and we’ve had two and that tells the tale of the game. There wasn’t a lot in it.

“I can’t criticise the players for their intent to try to get back into the game. We’re just missing that level of composure in the box. We lacked conviction in the final third.”

Asked about his position, Hughes said: “I absolutely believe we can turn results around, and the performance of the players in the second half tells you that they believe they can. And the fans stayed with them because they can see the intent.”

Swindon lost the division’s top scorer Aaron Drinan to an injury in the warm-up, and Holloway was grateful to have someone of Palmer’s experience ready to step in and win the game.

“It is never easy [to lose someone in the warm-up], and it couldn’t have been worse with losing Drinan,” said Holloway. “But what a joy that I had Ollie Palmer on the bench, so obviously, I put him in and he scored in a couple of minutes. That is the luxury that I have got at the moment.”

Holloway claimed that the pressure was on Swindon to get a win as every other side will play twice before they are in action again due to next week’s home clash with Notts County being postponed due to international call-ups.

“I was delighted to get the three points,” added the Robins boss. “That was all that mattered, because the pressure was on us, because we are not playing next week, so we really needed a result, we didn’t necessarily need the performance, but I was pleased with that.

“We looked efficient. We looked comfortable at times. Anything they threw at us we dealt with.

“They had a couple of bits and pieces that were threatening, but we managed to get a foot on it, or have someone there.

“We looked solid, and by the end, we could have scored a couple more.”