David Hughes: Everyone at Newport is all-in and playing with belief

Newport boss David Hughes celebrated his first league win as Newport manager after second-half goals from Kai Whitmore and Liam Shephard earned a 2-1 win at Crawley.

Hughes, who took over in May after leaving his role as Manchester United youth coach, believes everyone is playing their part after the Exiles built on an opening-day draw against Notts County.

Newport held on for victory after substitute Max Anderson had reduced the deficit in stoppage time and Hughes has been impressed to his side’s start to the campaign.

Hughes said: “Success for us is everybody being all in and playing with construction and belief.

“The effort they put in was excellent and we were organised in both boxes.

“They’ve had a hard start and it’s great to still be unbeaten.”

Newport took on a Crawley side reeling from a 3-0 opening day defeat at Grimsby and Hughes added: “You could tell Crawley were up to win.

“We had to cope with their momentum. They’ve invested in their squad and they do play some good football.”

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey confessed that it was “criminal” for his men not to have won the game, considering the amount of chances they created.

The Red Devils have now lost both their opening two games but Lindsey insisted he would be more frustrated if they were not creating chances.

He said: “At the moment we are fluffing our lines too much, it’s not good enough and it needs to improve.

“We are a new team. I know we’re a good side, we are a work in progress.

“I expect to win that game. You can’t have that many chances and not win – that’s criminal.

“If there is an example of not taking your chances that was it. Football has a nasty habit of kicking you in the teeth.”

Lindsey is still hoping to strengthen before the transfer window close.

He added: “We are still light in terms of numbers. We’ve 23 outfield players and five in the treatment room.”

