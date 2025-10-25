David Hughes hails players as Newport sweep aside fellow strugglers Harrogate

David Hughes hailed his embattled Newport players for showing they are up for the fight after a 3-0 victory away to fellow League Two strugglers Harrogate.

The under-fire manager was given a vote of confidence by chairman Huw Jenkins during the week after County slipped to the foot of the table with a home defeat by Cheltenham last weekend.

And his side responded with a strong display at Wetherby Road as Courtney Baker-Richardson opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before a 49th-minute own goal from Town’s Bobby Faulkner and a Cameron Antwi strike two minutes later.

The win was not enough to lift the Exiles off the bottom of the table, but it was a third victory in four matches in all competitions – and Hughes believes it shows everyone at Rodney Parade is pulling in the same direction.

“I’m ecstatic for the players because they’re a joy to work with,” he said.

“It was a really good afternoon and puts the disappointment of last Saturday behind us, where I thought there were some good moments in the game, but we lacked that conviction which we had today.

“Looking back to Cardiff, Accrington, Cheltenham and today, that’s four really positive performances. We didn’t get the result last week against Cheltenham that we felt some of the play deserved, but we did today.

“Performance levels have been positive and in my eyes, we should have more points on the board than we have.

“I’ve never ever felt the players weren’t leaving everything out there. There’s been one or two games where we’ve not performed at the level we’re capable of, but I think I can count those on one hand.

“I’ve never felt that the players are not in it and buying into what the club see as success. I’d never criticise them for a lack of effort, ever. And in terms of pressure and scrutiny on myself, I don’t really see it.”

Harrogate’s fans vented their frustration as their side crashed to a fourth consecutive defeat and an eighth loss in 10 league matches, leaving them just three points ahead of Newport.

Manager Simon Weaver said: “It was a poor one for us. We looked at this game as a really good opportunity, but mad moments again, conceding two second-half goals out of nowhere, cost us.

“It’s easy to grab negative momentum these days and sensationalise it. We’ve lost four on the bounce, we’ve done that before. I’ve had 701 league games here now, and there’s peaks and troughs.

“We know what’s against us, but this is by no means anywhere near my biggest challenge. If Liverpool can lose four on the bounce, I’m sure Harrogate Town can as well. We’ll pick them up, we’ll grit it out, we’ll go again.”